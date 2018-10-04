Trot Nixon and Red Sox to help with Hurricane Florence relief

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington native Trot Nixon will throw out the ceremonial first pitch Friday before the Boston Red Sox game one of the American League Division Series as part of an effort to raise money for Hurricane Florence relief efforts.
"Once Florence finally got out of here is when I got the call from the Red Sox,” said Nixon.
Nixon said that the Red Sox approached him about the opportunity, but only committed to the event after the relief effort in Wilmington and surrounding areas had picked up.
“I was going back and forth with them on some of the organizations that I wanted to be able to give to,” Nixon explained. “But they have been a huge help. The Red Sox are first class all the way."
The New Hanover High School graduate was drafted 7th overall by the Red Sox in the 1993 Major League Baseball Draft. He spent 10 years with Boston and was part of the 2004 World Series championship team.
