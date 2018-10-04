Tourism Authority working on campaign to bring people back to New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A large portion of businesses and attractions in Wilmington and the surrounding beaches are back open for business, and the New Hanover County Tourism Authority wants people outside of the area to know.
The group of elected officials and business owners from Wilmington, Wrightsville Beach, Carolina Beach and Kure Beach met for a special meeting Thursday to discuss a plan the Convention and Visitors Bureau has to encourage tourists to return.
“Tourism is a very big industry here in New Hanover County, and we need our visitors back,” CVB President Kim Hufham said.
By “big,” she said she meant that it employs more than 6,300 people, and is one of the most sizable tax revenue generators for the area.
Hufham explained during the meeting that the week Hurricane Florence was making a beeline for the area, the marketing team paused all of the paid advertisements for tourism already on the books, and began issuing updates to industry partners. She said once the storm passed, her staff began calling all of the amenities and attractions in the area to try and get a better idea of what kind of damage they had sustained.
For a majority of businesses, the damage was not as bad as feared — with some notable examples, particularly in Wrightsville Beach where the storm made landfall.
Now, she said, most businesses are back up and running, and many that aren’t currently should be open before the holidays arrive.
“So we want to get the word out that we will soon be ready to welcome visitors back,” she said.
Another reason for the marketing push is the perception she said people outside of the area have that Wilmington and the New Hanover County beaches are “devastated" or completely under water. Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo said at a previous meeting he realized there needed to be a push to let people know when the television show Swamp Thing considered canceling filming in the area.
Hufham reiterated that sentiment at Thursday’s meeting.
“We know that many areas of our county are still in the recovery mode, but we also know that some of our areas and beaches are open back to the public,” she said.
The solution, as she presented it to the authority members, is a $495,000 marketing campaign that will be rolled out in phases. The first phase will focus on letting people know that some businesses are open and that the area is working on recovery efforts for the ones that are not. Then, depending on how recovery efforts progress, the messaging will shift to encouraging people to plan to visit in the spring like they traditionally would.
More than half of that sum would come from the budget already agreed upon by the authority, as the money was already allocated for the rest of the year, and the CVB has a crisis communications budget.
The rest would need to be approved by each municipality that is a member of the authority.
Hufham said the goal is to start rolling out the paid advertisement phases in mid to late October, while public relations efforts are already ongoing.
