Immigrants cheer ruling that lets them keep protected status

Fredy Ochoa stands in the Cole Valley district near his home Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in San Francisco. Fredy Ochoa, a 42-year-old Salvadoran immigrant in San Francisco, said he was relieved when he heard about the judge's ruling. He works in construction, has two American-born children and can't imagine returning to the country he left more than two decades ago as a teenager after a devastating civil war. "This is going to give us hope to continue in the fight for something better," Ochoa said in Spanish. "It is a huge relief." (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (AP)