Landlord moves to sell Wilmington VA clinic amidst criminal investigation

“What happens between the VA and the original landlord, whether they were to get in some sort of disagreement, I don’t know. We would not be privy to that,” Copley said of the ongoing criminal investigation. “I just want to make sure that the folks in New Hanover County know that the Airport Authority has had nothing to do with any dealings with this investigation. No one here benefited inappropriately. All we have done is leased land. … New Hanover County is not, or the Airport Authority is not price gouging. We are not doing anything. Whatever criminal investigation is going on, we have absolutely no information on that.”