Busboy who comforted Robert Kennedy after he was shot dies

FILE - In this June 5, 1968 file photo, Hotel busboy Juan Romero, right, comes to the aid of Senator Robert F. Kennedy, as he lies on the floor of the Ambassador hotel in Los Angeles moments after he was shot. The Los Angeles Times reported Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, that Romero died Monday in Modesto, California, at age 68. Romero was a teenage busboy in June 1968 when Kennedy walked through the Ambassador Hotel kitchen after his victory in the California presidential primary and an assassin shot him in the head. He held the mortally wounded Kennedy as he lay on the ground, struggling to keep the senator's bleeding head from hitting the floor. (Richard Drew/Pasadena Star News via AP) (AP)