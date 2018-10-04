Florence floodwaters push walk-in freezer onto restaurant roof

BURGAW, NC (WECT) - They said this would never happen again. Those are the words of employees at Holland’s Shelter Creek Restaurant in Burgaw. It flooded in Hurricane Floyd in the 1990′s, and now Hurricane Florence destroyed the restaurant for a second time.
According to the owner, Stephen Holland, Floyd left about five feet of water. Hurricane Florence left 12 feet, swallowing the restaurant and floating the walk-in freezer up to the roof.
“You kept saying, ‘Maybe it’ll quit’ and it never quit. Everything we had built up here was gone,” Holland said.
Holland repaired and rebuilt the restaurant after Floyd, but this time, he isn’t so sure he will.
“I was at the end of my lifetime as far as working and I would’ve liked to finish it up on a good note. And I don’t know if it’s going to turn out good or not” Holland said.
His family and employees are sure, though.
“He’s going to rebuild. He is going to. We’re not giving him much of an option,” Melanie Parker, a manager at the restaurant, said.
“It’s just a bad deal all around, but he’ll probably rebuild. He’s a hard rock,” Jeff Holland, Stephen’s son, said.
Thursday, those family and friends were at the restaurant sorting through soaked supplies and memories of 37 years of business.
“It was a full-blown restaurant when the storm came. It’s a soaked mess now. And you don’t know if you can save anything that’s the reason you keep rolling it out and then you run across something that the water didn’t hurt but the majority of it we lost a lot,” Stephen Holland said.
They were able to save some pictures in the debris. According to Holland, they’ll probably tear the building down.
Even though he isn’t sure what the future of his restaurant yet, Holland has a message for his customers.
“Don’t give up on me yet,” he said.
