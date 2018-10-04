Event combines fiddles and fundraising

Fiddles and fundraising come together for event to help hurricane victims.
By Ashlea Kosikowski | October 4, 2018 at 2:49 PM EST - Updated October 4 at 4:04 PM

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - An event this weekend combines fiddling and fundraising.

Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church will host a concert and collect donations for its disaster relief fund.

The event is Sunday, October 7, at 5:00 p.m. at Wesley Memorial UMC, 1401 South College Road, Wilmington.

Rock Bottom Deal will perform. The group is a trio that plays Bluegrass, Gospel and other acoustic music. The group’s influences range from Doc Watson and Merle Travis to Flatt & Scruggs and Bob Wills.

