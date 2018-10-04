Event combines fiddles and fundraising

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - An event this weekend combines fiddling and fundraising.
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church will host a concert and collect donations for its disaster relief fund.
The event is Sunday, October 7, at 5:00 p.m. at Wesley Memorial UMC, 1401 South College Road, Wilmington.
Rock Bottom Deal will perform. The group is a trio that plays Bluegrass, Gospel and other acoustic music. The group’s influences range from Doc Watson and Merle Travis to Flatt & Scruggs and Bob Wills.
