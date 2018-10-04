Congressional leaders hold post-Florence round table for local elected officials

LELAND, NC (WECT) - Rep. David Rouzer visited the Cape Fear region again Thursday, but this time brought along House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.
Rouzer and Scalise, along with Rep. George Holding, held a round table for local elected officials to be able to ask FEMA and Housing and Urban Development officials questions about Hurricane Florence recovery efforts.
The majority of the questions focused on how the FEMA process works, and the issues the officials were hearing from their constituents.
County officials from Brunswick and Columbus counties said they’ve heard of countless cases of their residents getting denied by FEMA for disaster assistance. Others were concerned about how their towns will have to wait to be reimbursed by FEMA, because the cost of cleaning up debris and making repairs are prohibitively expensive.
Scalise, who survived being shot at a congressional baseball game in 2017, is the representative for southeast Louisiana, and isn’t a stranger to hurricanes. When Hurricane Katrina went through his district in 2005, he said he learned a lot about what the recovery process is like.
He said there were major inefficiencies in government that the thinks have been improved, one of which was the prohibition on duplicating benefits. Under the old rules, if you applied for a Small Business Administration loan to pay for recovery efforts, you weren’t allowed to be given a grant later on down the road, even if you qualified.
This week, both chambers of congress passed a bill that not only changes rules like that one, but also allocates $1.86 million — what Rouzer referred to as a “down payment” — for relief efforts in North Carolina.
Still, Scalise said that from experience he knows the road ahead is long and difficult.
“It’s going to be tough times, and when you’re going through those tough times, just know that there are other people that are there with you," he said. "I’ve got David’s back, and we want to just make sure the people of North Carolina know that we’ve got their back.”
When asked what advice he would give, having lived and worked through a hurricane even larger than Florence, he encouraged people to watch out for one another.
“You’re tough people, and this is a tough time right now, but it’s going to get better, and you’re going to get through it, and there are people here to help you. And lean on all those folks that want to help, and lean on your neighbors. If you didn’t get flooded, your neighbors did. Go help them too. And we stick together in these kind of times, and we get through it.”
