Brunswick County lifts state of emergency, says it won’t impact funding or programs after Florence

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The state of emergency declaration in Brunswick County was lifted at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday after county leaders consulted with FEMA.
The emergency declaration was put in effect on Sept. 10 ahead of Hurricane Florence’s landfall.
Ann Hardy, Brunswick County manager, said she consulted with a FEMA representative for guidance on declaring and lifting the state of emergency.
“Immediately after Hurricane Florence, I met with our FEMA representative and asked him for guidance regarding the appropriate time to lift the county’s state of emergency for the unincorporated areas of Brunswick County,” said Hardy. “He told me that as long the county was continuing to rescue citizens and respond we should leave the state of emergency in place.”
Hardy said after evacuations were completed, including those in the Waccamaw Flood Plain, she called the FEMA representative Wednesday morning.
“He said that since we had moved from the response phase to the recovery phase and had removed curfews and evacuations, he thought it was appropriate time to remove the state of emergency declaration,” said Hardy.
Brunswick County Chairman Frank Williams lifted the state of emergency after Hardy made the recommendation.
“There will be no loss of programs or funding to Brunswick County or citizens of the county from the lifting of the state of emergency,” Hardy explained.
On the other hand, New Hanover County will remain under a state of emergency until most likely October 15, said Chairperson Woody White.
“There are still extraordinary needs in the community relating to shelter, debris cleanup, and meeting citizen needs,” said White.
Remaining under a state of emergency will help New Hanover County obtain financial reimbursement from state and federal partners relating to post-storm cleanup, emergency personnel, and other expenses, said White.
White said New Hanover County will rely on the county manager to guide their decision-making process.
“It’s not related to the weather or any immediate crisis,” said White. “It’s more of a technical, administrative designation to apply for and get reimbursement for expenses related to the emergency.”
