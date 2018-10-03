UNCW women’s basketball team lends a helping hand

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The UNCW women’s basketball had the day off from practice on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop the Lady Seahawks from helping those affected by Hurricane Florence.
The team visited the Glenn apartments, located off South College Road across from the university, and offered to help the residents any way they could.
For Sabrina Baggett, who has lived at the apartment complex for seven years, she just needed help moving things out of her home.
“It’s very great that they are doing this for me,” said Baggett. “It’s hard for me to do it. And they are tall, and I do appreciate everything they have done.”
“It makes me feel amazing because I like to help people out,” said UNCW senior Chinyere Bell. “It’s great for us to keep bonding as a team because this has brought us together as a team so much.”
UNCW head coach Karen Barefoot says this is just the start of the team’s volunteer efforts.
“I am ready to put the full court press on and get after it and make this city as good as it was,” said Barefoot. “Our team is going to be very active in this community. We are going to do whatever it takes to be stronger.”
For sophomore Paige Powell, this all hits very close to home. Hurricane Florence damaged the roof of her parents’ home in Hallsboro.
“The whole ceiling came in,” said Powell. “Some of the wood had come in too. And the water was rushing in and stuff.”
Despite the traumatizing ordeal, Powell didn’t want her situation to affect the team.
“I didn’t even tell them the situation because I didn’t want to bring down the mood when we were in Chapel Hill,” said Powell. “Because we were all getting together, but they have been very supportive.”
The Seahawks are now supporting one of their own and a community.
“People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care,” said Barefoot. “And for us, it’s about this community. We are one trying to do the best we can to be a family.”
