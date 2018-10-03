Surf City beach ban keeps vacationers away; beach cleanup, rebuild planned

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Surf City’s beach remains closed after Hurricane Florence, which means many rental properties and business sit empty.
At Monday morning’s town council meeting, Surf City rental property managers and business owners asked council members to pick a day to lift the beach ban since nobody can rent property for vacations with the ban in place.
"If we open up rentals and you can't get on the beach, where are you gonna go?" Mayor Pro-Tem Buddy Fowler said. "We will make a projected date, but we need debris to be gone and make sure it’s safe for beach goers."
Rental agencies and Surf City businesses want the beach open to restore public image in hopes of keeping loyal guests.
“I am a business owner too, I mainly depend on the vacationers the tourists the fisherman if they cant come in I’m not gonna make a living as others can’t,” said Mayor Doug Medlin. But I want it to be safe, but I understand, we are all losing."
When asked when Medlin and town officials plan to reopen the beach Medlin said “maybe late November, may the first of the year.”
Contractors have been hired for debris cleanup and a site has been secured for both vegetative and construction debris. They estimate 20,000 cubic yards will be picked up in three phases with the first to start in two weeks.
Vegetative debris — limbs, leaves, trees, etc., left behind by the storm — should be removed within 45 days.
Once debris is removed, a 120-day beach rebuild is planned which involves bringing in 150,000 cubic yards of sand for dune reconstruction to be engineered by federal guidelines. A beach cleanup project to remove trash off the beach is also in the works.
Property managers are also concerned since there is a 30-day travel insurance window after an evacuation notice to vacationers. Beyond the 30 days, they may not get their money back and Surf City rental property managers said a lot of people are calling them with those concerns.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.