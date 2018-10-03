Panel rejects MGM's request to centralize shooting lawsuits

File - In this Feb. 22, 2006 file photo, the MGM logo is seen at the main entrance of MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas. A panel of federal judges has denied a request from casino operator MGM Resorts International to centralize 13 lawsuits stemming from last year's mass shooting in Las Vegas. The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation issued its ruling Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018. The company had asked the judges to centralize the cases after it filed nine lawsuits in various states in July against more than 1,900 victims. The company argues it owes nothing to survivors or families of slain victims under a 2002 federal law. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, file) (AP)