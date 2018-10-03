NHC commissioner, school board candidates to meet in forum tonight

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - WECT and the League of Women Voters of the Lower Cape Fear will host a political forum to give voters in New Hanover County the opportunity to learn where candidates stand on the issues.
The forum featuring candidates for New Hanover County Board of Education and Board of Commissioners is scheduled for Thursday, October 4, at the Senior Resource Center located at 2222 S College Road in Wilmington. All four candidates running for two county commissioner seats will be on stage starting at 6:30 p.m., with the eight candidates seeking four school board seats following immediately.
Jon Evans of WECT-TV will moderate the forum.
The forum is free and open to the public. Voters unable to attend in person can watch the event streamed live here or at the top of this article.
A recorded version will also be accessible on wect.com and the WECT News mobile app until Election Day, November 6, 2018.
