Military veterans, first responders travel from across the country to help clean up hurricane damage

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Volunteers of military veterans and first responders from almost every state in the county are in the Cape Fear region to help with the clean up effort in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
The crews from Team Rubicon are mucking and gutting homes and clearing fallen trees throughout Wilmington and Jacksonville, New Berm, Lumberton and Rose Hill.
The organization has no religious, political, or government affiliation, and provide our services free-of-charge, targeting those who are most vulnerable, including the elderly and disabled.
Hurricane victims can request our services by calling Crisis Cleanup at 800-451-1954.
To volunteer with the group, email RFI@teamrubiconusa.org or call 310-912-4190.
Team Rubicon provides training, personal protective equipment and field leadership.
To learn more, go to https://teamrubiconusa.org/.
