Hurricane has Surf City Ocean Pier off to slow start this fishing season

SURF CITY, NC (WECT) - October is the time of year the fish are running so to speak, and the Surf City Ocean Pier is normally a hot spot to reel ‘em in.
“Normally this time of year, we see a higher number of people coming here to fish," said Pier Manager Vinita Gass. “October tends to be our better month as spots show up, and that is our money fish.”
People using rods and reels who normally stand shoulder to shoulder on the pier are nowhere to be found, but it’s not because of pier damage.
“We lost 185 feet off the end, and a few cross braces, but we are still open,” said Gass.
Even though the pier is open, people can’t get to it because their homes or the towns they live in are still devastated by the effects of Hurricane Florence.
“We normally get people from all across the state, especially Lumberton, Wallace and Warsaw,” Gass said. “Those are some of our best customers, but the most highly impacted, and they can’t get here right now.”
Gass said in October, hundreds of fisherman normally line the pier, but right now, it’s desolate.
“Another problem is people can’t stay here with the beach ban, so it’s hard for them to drive down just for the day and drive back," Gass said. “They can’t stay here and fish for an extended time.”
Gass said the pier, built in 1948, was crippled in 1996 by Hurricane Bertha, and then wiped out by Hurricane Fran the same year. It had to be rebuilt from scratch.
As for the damage from Florence, a contractor has surveyed the damage and is waiting on paperwork to being the rebuilding process.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.