Florence destroys hemp farm in Kelly

KELLY, NC (WECT) - Hurricane Florence devastated hemp farms across the area, costing farmers hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Hemp creates CBD oil, which is a compound found in medical marijuana. Wind stripped the hemp plants and floodwaters then drowned them, leaving mold on Brad Adams' farm in Bladen County.
Executives with the company the farmer sold his hemp to surveyed the crop Wednesday. The company, Folium Biosciences, took samples to see if any could be salvaged.
One of the executives said the loss has trickle down effects that hurt the industry and potentially those who rely on CBD oil.
“We’re now 16 (to) 20,000 pounds light of what you need to make that oil, which makes tinctures and turns into supplements that many people have found to help them with a variety of ailments,” Bill Brill, executive vice president of grow operations, said.
Adams sold a lot of his belongings, including his car, to invest in his farm in June.
“Then, something like this happens and so it was supposed to be a lifechanging event, and it was but it didn’t go the way I thought it would but that’s mother nature,” he said.
Adams is repairing roofs and doing construction work to make money for now.
“I have to stay busy. If not, I’ll concentrate on what could’ve been, and that’s not really reality. You have to stay in the moment and just keep on," he said.
Adding even more insult to injury, September and October is when the hemp crop is supposed to be harvested.
Even further, because hemp is classified as an illegal drug by the federal government, hemp farmers can’t insure their crops.
Adams said he plans to try his luck again next year harvesting hemp.
Folium Biosciences representatives are touring 26 farms across the Carolinas that were affected by Florence. They’ll take samples from each and see if anything can be salvaged.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.