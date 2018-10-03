East Bladen’s Zach Meares named WECT Athlete of the week

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WECT) - East Bladen High School’s Zach Meares is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
The sophomore completed 9 of 10 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles 48-41 win over West Columbus on Friday night.
With the win the Eagles improved to 3-1, and will travel to Fairmont on Friday night.
