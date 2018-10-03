East Bladen’s Zach Meares named WECT Athlete of the week

East Bladen’s Zach Meares named WECT Athlete of the week
East Bladen quarterback Zach Meares named WECT Athlete of the week (Smist, John)
October 3, 2018 at 5:35 PM EST - Updated October 3 at 11:09 PM

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WECT) - East Bladen High School’s Zach Meares is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.

The sophomore completed 9 of 10 passes for 140 yards and three touchdowns in the Eagles 48-41 win over West Columbus on Friday night.

With the win the Eagles improved to 3-1, and will travel to Fairmont on Friday night.

Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.