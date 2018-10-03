Carolina Beach State Park opening at noon Wednesday

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - After days of cleanup efforts in the wake of Hurricane Florence, Carolina Beach State Park is scheduled to reopen Wednesday.
Park Superintendent Chris Helms said in a news release that the park should be open at noon.
Helms said the picnic area will remain closed to the public because of hanging limbs from trees damaged by the hurricane. Several campsites and sections of trails are also closed due to hazardous and flooded conditions.
For campsite and trail closure information, stop by the park office at 1010 State Park Road in Carolina Beach or call 910-458-8206.
