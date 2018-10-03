Asheville toddler missing since May might be in Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A two-year-old girl who has not been seen since May but was recently reported missing could be in the Wilmington area.
According to a tweet from the Asheville Police Department, Mierra Arrington was last seen by her mother in May and was reported missing on Wednesday.
Arrington is believed to be in the custody of Sereta Renee Smith, 40, and Obadiah Jabbar, 33. The trio might be in the Wilmington area, police say.
Smith is described as five feet tall and weight 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Jabbar is 5′10″ tall weighing 172 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on Arrington’s whereabouts, please contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or the Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
Additionally, you can contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
