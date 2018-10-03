All but two homes in Burgaw neighborhood destroyed by Florence

BURGAW, NC (WECT) - At 16 feet off the ground, they thought they would be safe from the Florence floodwaters but the storm had a different plan for them.
Only two families' homes in Riverbend, a Burgaw neighborhood next to the northeast Cape Fear River, were not destroyed in Hurricane Florence.
The rest of the families however, lost everything.
All of the homes in the neighborhood are up on stilts and they still had several feet of flooding in their homes.
Some of the families couldn’t access their homes until last Friday while some weren’t able to get back until yesterday because the flooding was so bad.
The Atoigue family said it’s been difficult to get contractors and adjusters out to the neighborhood to start working on repairs. They were afraid the mold would spread even more in the mean time so they’ve started the renovations themselves.
“It was rough to see things," Kristin Atoigue said. “We built this house thirteen years ago. Just to see our hard work and hard earned money disappear. And we don’t have content insurance. So we’ll have to rebuild that. Start from scratch. I mean we’ll get through it but it’s just the point.”
The entire neighborhood has been helping each other out through this tough time. They’re bringing each other supplies, helping each other in ripping out the molded walls.
A mission group from Durham even set up in the Atoigue’s driveway so neighbors can stop by for a hot meal.
Wednesday the Cajun Navy arrived in the neighborhood to help.
Atoigue said they have a long way to go, but she’s just happy her family and neighbors are safe.
Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.