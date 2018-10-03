8 shot, 1 officer killed, 6 officers and 1 civilian wounded after shooting in Florence County, SC

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - One officer is dead and six others are injured following an active shooter situation in Florence County; the suspect is in custody.
The Florence Police officer killed while serving a search warrant at a Florence home in Vintage Place off of Hoffmeyer Road has been identified as Terrence Carraway, 52, of Darlington.
Carraway had received a 30 year service pin within the last few months from the department.
Along with Carraway, 6 other officers were shot, three officers with the FPD and three deputies with FCSO.
Florence County Sheriff’s Deputy Chief Glenn Kirby confirmed that a 20-year-old male civilian was also shot. Their condition was not immediately known.
“These officers went there unknowing the firepower the suspect had, and they thought it was a random search warrant,” Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone said during a Wednesday evening press conference that was wrought with emotion.
Boone stressed the area was safe as the suspect is in custody.
An emotional Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler asked that the community lift the law enforcement agencies up in their prayers.
“Today we lost a good friend of mine, an officer that I’ve known for 30 years,” Heidler said regarding the officer who died from injuries suffered in the shooting.
After 5 p.m. on Wednesday, reports came in of a female deputy being shot during an active shooter situation.
Later, it was confirmed that seven officers in total, three deputies from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and four officers from the Florence Police Department, were shot.
Multiple officers are said to be in serious condition and officials are asking people to stay away from this area.
