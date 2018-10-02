Most Brunswick County students to return to school Oct. 8

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Most students in Brunswick County will return to class on Monday, Oct. 8, but Bolivia Elementary and Town Creek Elementary will open Wednesday, Oct. 10 due to construction that will continue into the first of the week.
According to schools spokesperson Daniel Seamans, the largest part of the clean-up involved removing and replacing wet materials like drywall, sheetrock, ceiling tiles and flooring. The schools were treated with a hospital grade cleaning and sterilization and an industrial hygienist has been reviewing the work to ensure it is completed properly.
The air has been tested to ensure its quality and will continue to be tested for several months to make sure nothing changes.
A certified pest control company will perform prescribed treatments at the high school emergency shelter locations that involve high heat to eliminate any doubt or concerns of pests inside the areas where the shelters were located.
According to Seamans, it has cost about $2 million for the recovery and clean up efforts.
At its Tuesday meeting, the county school board approved six make-up days that were previously either required/non-required workdays or an early release day.
Make-up days for traditional calendar students are:
- October 29 (early release day now full day for students and staff)
- December 21 (non-required workday now a full day for students and staff)
- January 3 and 4 (non-required and required workdays now full days for students and staff)
- February 18 (a required workday now a full day for students and staff)
- March 18 (a required workday now a full day for students and staff)
“We want to recoup as many instructional hours as possible and these six days will help provide that valuable time our students have missed due to Hurricane Florence,” said Seamans.
The school board says all 19 county schools were impacted by Hurricane Florence in some way, suffering an estimated $3.3 million in damages as of Tuesday night’s meeting. Officials expect that estimate to increase once they receive roofing and mechanical reports.
According to an overview provided at the meeting, the largest expenses are:
- Drying, removal of wet material, and mold remediation: $2.5 million
- Cleaning and pest control: $350,000
- Drywall and ceiling tile replacement: $400,000
The hardest hit schools in the county were Town Creek Elementary, Cedar Grove Middle, and Bolivia Elementary.
Approximately 15 rooftop HVAC units — and multiple smaller units — were damaged during the storm, however, air conditioning is operational in all county schools.
Officials say the air quality of 13 out of 19 schools has been cleared. Resampling after cleaning and maintenance is occuring Tuesday with results expected by Wednesday.
Some schools still require drywall and painting after classes resume on Oct. 8, but those tasks can be finished after school hours.
While the county will be able to recoup some of the cleanup costs through FEMA, a large portion will likely not be covered by insurance.
