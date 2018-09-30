When does my school start after Hurricane Florence?

September 30, 2018 at 4:47 PM EST - Updated October 4 at 12:13 AM

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WECT) - Some schools resume class this week. Some still have a little ways to go before resuming. Here is a breakdown of which schools resume when:

Bladen County Schools - Schools resume Monday, Oct. 1. Students and staff will have a 2 hour delay.

Brunswick County Schools -

  • Schools remain closed for students through Oct. 5. 
  • Staff should check their email for work schedules or contact your supervisor for more information.

Columbus County Schools - Schools will resume classes on regular schedule Monday, Oct. 1

Whiteville City Schools - Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 will now be a full student day

Pender County Schools -

  • Traditional Calendar Schools - Oct 4-5 Thursday-Friday, staff returns. (Tentative date, subject to change). 
  • Traditional Calendar Schools - Oct 10, Wednesday, students return. (Tentative date, subject to change.)
  • Early College Calendar - 
  • Penderlea School Calendar – 

New Hanover County Schools -

  • Students will return Thursday, Oct. 4. 
  • Teachers, teacher assistants, and other 10 month employees will return Tuesday, Oct. 2. 
  • (New Hanover County Schools says on their website that there is a possibility that the start of school will have to be delayed again.)

Cape Fear Community College -

  • Classes will resume Monday, Oct. 8. 
  • Administrative offices will be open beginning Monday Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. 
  • CFCC’s Child Development Center will be closed until Monday, Oct. 8.

UNCW -

  • Students return Oct. 6. Classes will resume Oct. 8
  • Employees return Oct. 1

Other schools -

  • Calvary Christian School - No classes Oct. 1-5.

