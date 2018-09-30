When does my school start after Hurricane Florence?

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WECT) - Some schools resume class this week. Some still have a little ways to go before resuming. Here is a breakdown of which schools resume when:
Bladen County Schools - Schools resume Monday, Oct. 1. Students and staff will have a 2 hour delay.
Brunswick County Schools -
- Schools remain closed for students through Oct. 5.
- Staff should check their email for work schedules or contact your supervisor for more information.
Columbus County Schools - Schools will resume classes on regular schedule Monday, Oct. 1
Whiteville City Schools - Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018 will now be a full student day
Pender County Schools -
- Traditional Calendar Schools - Oct 4-5 Thursday-Friday, staff returns. (Tentative date, subject to change).
- Traditional Calendar Schools - Oct 10, Wednesday, students return. (Tentative date, subject to change.)
- Early College Calendar -
- Penderlea School Calendar –
New Hanover County Schools -
- Students will return Thursday, Oct. 4.
- Teachers, teacher assistants, and other 10 month employees will return Tuesday, Oct. 2.
- (New Hanover County Schools says on their website that there is a possibility that the start of school will have to be delayed again.)
Cape Fear Community College -
- Classes will resume Monday, Oct. 8.
- Administrative offices will be open beginning Monday Oct. 1 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
- CFCC’s Child Development Center will be closed until Monday, Oct. 8.
UNCW -
- Students return Oct. 6. Classes will resume Oct. 8
- Employees return Oct. 1
Other schools -
- Calvary Christian School - No classes Oct. 1-5.
