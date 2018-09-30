Live Online: Sunday Night Football

NBC Sports will have live coverage of this weekend’s Sunday Night Football match, the Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET
Houston won its first-ever game in the NFL by defeating the Cowboys in a Sunday night game 19-10, back in 2002, but Dallas has won the last three meetings. Who will win the week 5 match up?
Fans can catch all the action in spectacular high definition via NBC Sports online or through the NBC Sports app which is available on the iTunes App Store, Google Play, Windows Store, Roku Channel Store, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.