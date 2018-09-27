First Alert Forecast

A DRY AND UNSEASONABLY WARM FALL FORECAST... A mild October pattern continues as a high pressure system appears poised to bring more rain-free weather for the next few days. Quite warm too!
WEDNESDAY NIGHT DETAILS: Mostly clear to partly cloudy skies will carry through the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be comfortable, mainly in the upper 60s amid light breezes.
THURSDAY TO WEEKEND FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS: Expect daily highs mainly in the 80s and nightly lows in the 60s and 70s, coolest inland. Odds for showers and storms will function near a skimpy 10% for most days and nights.
LESLIE: Leslie will traipse northward over the Atlantic Ocean, east of Bermuda, as a tropical storm or hurricane through late week. Distant swells from Leslie may inflate our local rip current risk. Otherwise: no Carolina impacts.
ELSEWHERE IN THE TROPICS: A broad area of low pressure in the southwestern Caribbean Sea carries low to medium development odds over the next five days as it picks its way northward toward Florida or the Gulf of Mexico.
